Ironwood Twist Linen Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio - Color: White - Finish: Grey - (CSB0032-0C-GM-SH-E2)

The Ironwood Twist Linen Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio offers a simple soft design sure to make a lovely impact to any room. The bright linen shade provides a beautifully bright illumination without drawing too much attention. Each fixture is finished to reveal the unique artisan character of the underlying steel. This product is handcrafted to specifications in America. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Color: White. Finish: Gunmetal