Ironwood Twig Glass Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio - Color: Grey - Finish: Bronze - (CSB0032-0A-RB-SG-E2)

The Ironwood Twig Glass Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio fills a variety of rooms with its humble beauty. The unique glass shade provides a beautifully bright illumination without drawing too much attention. With elements of glass and metal, each fixture is finished in such a way that the artisan-made steel's unique character is revealed. Ironwood fixtures offer shades and diffusers in a selection of beautiful textured artisan glass colors, as well as environmentally compliant translucent finishes that rival plated alternatives in visual appeal. Shades are textured by hand and sculpted using kiln fires. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Color: Grey. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze