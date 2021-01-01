From d-art collection
Iron Snail Watering Can
Features:Metal tin sheet combined with ironWarp resistant and leak-proofWill not mildewFinish: Green, goldPowder Coated Finish: NoGloss Finish: NoHand Painted: YesDistressed: NoPrimary Material: MetalPrimary Material Details: TinHardware Material: IronPieces Included: Weather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Rust Resistant: NoScratch Resistant: NoCorrosion Resistant: NoFade Resistant: NoUV Resistant: NoMildew Resistant: YesWarp Resistant: YesTarnish Resistant: NoOdor Resistant: NoLeak-Proof: YesRodent Proof: NoHandles Included: YesNumber of Handles: 1Handle Finish: BlackNon-Slip Handle: NoHandle Location: TopMovable Handle: NoErgonomic Handle: NoRemovable Pieces: NoRemovable Pieces Details: Spout Rose Included: YesRotating Nozzle: NoWater Level Indicator: NoTapered Spout: NoAnimal Shaped: YesAnimal Type: SnailCapacity: 0.5Outdoor Use: YesCommercial Use: YesRecycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Eco-Friendly: NoProduct Care: Do not use strong liquid cleanersCountry of Origin: IndonesiaSpefications:BPA Free: NoASTM Certified: NoCE Certified: NoCSA Certified: NoCPG Certified: NoGreenguard Certified: NoISO 14001 Certified: NoISO 9001 Certified: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 10Overall Width - Side to Side: 6Overall Depth - Front to Back: 12Top Opening Width - Side to Side: 2.25Top Opening Depth - Front to Back: 2.25Spout Length: 3Spout Diameter: 0.25Nozzle Diameter: 0.25Diameter: 0.25Overall Product Weight: 1Assembly:Assembly Required: NoTools Needed for Assembly: Installation Required: NoTools Needed for Installation: Additional Parts Required: NoParts Needed: Warranty: