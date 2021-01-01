From world menagerie
Iron Candlestick
Advertisement
Features:IronAntique brassIron CandlestickHolder Type: CandlestickColor: BrassHolder Material: MetalHolder Material Details: IronSet: NoSet Size: Candle Compatibility: TaperCandle Included: NoCandle Color: Candle Material: Power Source: Candle Capacity: 1Holder Placement: Tabletop / CenterpieceOutdoor Use: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayCompatible Candle Part Number: Country of Origin: IndiaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingPieces Included: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: American TraditionalSpefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: CE Certified: GREENGUARD Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): CPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 8" H x 4.25" W x 4.25" D): 8Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 8" H x 4.25" W x 4.25" D): 4.25Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 8" H x 4.25" W x 4.25" D): 4.25Overall Product Weight (Size: 8" H x 4.25" W x 4.25" D): 0.6Assembly:Warranty: Size: 8" H x 4.25" W x 4.25" D