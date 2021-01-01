From access lighting
Access Lighting Iron Brushed Steel Modern/Contemporary Geometric Mini Pendant Light | 20738-BS/OPL
Advertisement
Access Lighting is a contemporary lighting brand in the home-furnishings marketplace. Access brings modern designs paired with cutting-edge technology, at reasonable prices.??We curate the latest designs and trends worldwide, making contemporary lighting accessible to those with a passion for modern lighting. Our collections include lighting for exterior use as well as key interior locations. With our in-house UL-certified conversion center in the United States, our product line also includes designer fixtures available in a variety of energy-efficient LED and fluorescent options. In addition to providing exciting designs for your home, architects and specifiers love our commercial line of products that are a perfect fit for light applications, such as multi-family units, hotels, and restaurants.??Our products are distributed through a variety of channels, including specialty-lighting showrooms and premier on-line retailers. In addition, our catalogs and website serve as an efficient way for you to research and find the perfect products to suit your needs. Access Lighting Iron Brushed Steel Modern/Contemporary Geometric Mini Pendant Light | 20738-BS/OPL