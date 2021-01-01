From mercury row

Iron Acton Reversible Comforter Set

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Does your bedroom have you snoring (and not in a good way)? Give your restful retreat a fresh look by swapping out your bedding for this reversible comforter set. Perfect for accenting the main bedroom or guest bedroom in style, this set is crafted from polyester microfiber and features a geometric Greek key-inspired pattern against a gray background. Including a reversible comforter and two shames, this comforter set is machine washable for easy maintenance. Size: Queen

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com