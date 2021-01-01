From maples rugs
Maples Rugs irobi Contemporary Global Runner Rugs, Beige, 2' x 6'
Instantly update your home with the Maples Rug Nairobi Fleece Olefin Area Rug or Runner. This zig zag stripe design is timeless yet contemporary. You will easily be able to find the perfect fit for your space with the multiple size and color options. The five trendy color options available are gray/cream, navy/ivory, ivory/navy, & cream/gray. Every size of this collection features non-slip latex backing to help keep the rug in place on your floors. Not only does this rug feature a stylish design it also features a stain resistant Olefin construction for peace of mind in any traffic area of your home. Accent and runner sizes are machine washable for easy care. Area sizes should be spot cleaned, air dried, or professionally cleaned. The Maples Rugs Nairobi Fleece Area Rug or Runner will be the perfect addition to any room of your home; bedroom, living room, dining room, or even home office.