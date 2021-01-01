Irish Roots Ancestry Immigrant Patriotic USA Ireland Flag T-Shirt

This patriotic design featuring a tree in stars & stripes style American flag & Ireland flag roots with the text "American Grown With Irish Roots" is for an Irish or Irish-American with dual citizenship & want to show your Irish heritage. Design is the perfect way to represent the USA & Ireland. Show off USA pride and pride in your Irish ancestry with this Family Heritage design for an American who has a family history in Ireland. Be proud of your ancestry and share it with the world! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem