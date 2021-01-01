Baxton Studio Iris Vintage Classic and Traditional Ash Walnut Finished Wood and Synthetic Rattan King Size Arched Headboard

Constructed from rubberwood and synthetic rattan|Ash walnut finish|Woven detailing|Arched silhouette|Scalloped detailing |Upper back features 6 predrilled holes 2.50" apart from one another for 5 different height adjustment options|Assembly required|.Create a charming highlight in your bedroom with the Iris headboard. Made in Malaysia, the Iris is constructed from wood displaying a natural ash walnut finish. Woven synthetic rattan is embedded within the arched frame for an airy, retro look that adds dimension and texture. Requiring assembly, the headboard is supported by sturdy wood legs that feature six pre-drilled holes for easy height customization. Providing excellent back support when sitting up in bed, the Iris headboard is a wonderful addition to any bedroom.