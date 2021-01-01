IRIS USA 26.5 & 44 Quart Combo Quart Weathertight Plastic Storage Bin Tote Organizing Container with Durable Lid and Seal and Secure Latching Buckles

WEATHERTIGHT – IRIS USA Weathertight Heavy Duty Plastic Storage Bin Tote Organizing Container with Durable Lid and Seal and Secure Latching Buckles has high quality heavy duty seals in the lids to preserve and protect valuables and important documents. The heavy duty storage bin creates a vacuum-like environment within the storage container tote blocking out moisture, dust, and insects. BUCKLE UP LATCHING – The heavy duty multi-buckle box latches strongly and securely onto the durable lid, separating the inside and outside. Perfect for clothes storage, document storage, food storage, hunting gear storage, camping gear storage, tool storage, truck storage and other large items. STACK THEM UP – Heavy Duty Plastic Storage Container Bin Tote has grooves on the lid and body to create a secure stacking experience. IRIS USA heavy duty lid-body construction ensures stability to stack securely for easy moving and save space in your house, apartment, condo, and in your car and truck. GREEN CIRCLE CERTIFIED and BPA FREE PLASTIC – Certified by Green Circle for environmentally friendly plastic heavy duty storage container. It is also BPA-Free plastic. Great use for organizing the pantry by storing and protecting rice, flour, canned goods, spices, seasonings, snacks, pasta, pet food, and etc. MADE IN USA with GLOBAL MATERIALS - IRIS USA’s heavy duty plastic Buckled Lidded Storage Bin Tote is a perfect storage organizer that can fit all your items safely with durable, heavy duty polypropylene material manufactured in the USA. Also check out our full selection for maximum storage and organization: 16, 26.5, 30, 44, 60, and 70 Quart.