L'Erbolario - Iris - Perfumed Bar Soap - Floral, Powdery Scent - Made with Marshmallow - Cruelty Free - No Silicones, Sulphates or Parabens, 3.5 Oz

Description

Perfumed soap bar particularly soft and creamy with notes of floral and cream Will leave you feeling refreshed and moisturized We monitor the content of seven heavy metals (Nickel, chromium, cadmium, lead, mercury, arsenic, antimony) on each batch of each of our products to minimize allergy Perfect for Sensitive Skin All of our products are made in Italy, are good for mankind, the environment, are organic, and are cruelty free. We believe in natural beauty and won’t settle for anything less than certified quality

