From baxton studio
35" Irene Wide Round Wood Dining Table Dark Brown - Baxton Studio
Elevate your dining space with the unique geometric design of the Irene dining table. Made in Malaysia, the Irene dining table is built from sturdy wood and comfortably seats up to four. A dark brown finish and round tabletop give the table a sleek, contemporary look while also providing ample elbow room for each member of the table. The tabletop is supported by an intersecting base, creating a chic, sculptural effect. Requiring assembly, the Irene dining table is well suited for both casual and formal dining. Dimensions: 29.9" high x 35.4" wide x 35.4" deep; Legs: 29.1" high;