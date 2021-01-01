Ireland Is Calling And I Must Go Irish Flag St Patricks Day Tote Bag

Ireland Is Calling And I Must Go. Awesome Irish St. Patrick's Day design for your Irish celebration party! Celebrate St Patricks Day with this lucky four leaf green shamrock or Irish flag clover design! Happy Saint Patty's Day! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.