Ipnos Indoor Floor Lamp by FLOS - Color: Natural - Finish: Natural - (F3120054)

By taking away no longer needed elements from the traditional lantern, designers Rossi and Bianchi ended up with a simple metal box, supporting visible light sources. A void that is filled by the surrounding spaces.The Ipnos Indoor Floor Lamp provides diffused light. Extruded aluminum frame and anodized in various finishes. LED on the top edges incorporated in the extrusions and protected by transparent PC diffusers. Driver on plug, dimmable switch on chord. FLOS lighting has been crafting incredible Italian objects of light since 1962. Playing with light (and its absence) is fundamental to the well-thought flosophy of FLOS. Combine this exploration of light with bold experimentation in shape, material and LED technology-plus the iconic ideas of international-acclaimed designers-and the result is poetic functionality at its best. Color: Natural. Finish: Natural