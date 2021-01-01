IO SO Pendant Light by Itama - Color: Beige - Finish: White - (IOSO-1019)

Designed by Massimo Tonetto The IO SO Pendant Light is inspired by a cone of light. This stunning and sleek pendant light features a tapered cone design that acts like a freezing beam of light into a solid subject. The conical shape is enhanced by a variety of colors and finishes providing an elegant and contemporary character. Suitable for both residential and commercial applications, the IO Pendant Light looks best in modern living rooms, entryways and offices. Shown in White. A voyage between Italian art and design to discover the scenographic atmosphere of light and shadow. - Itama. ITAMA is based out of Italy and specializes in the technological content and functionality of its products, all of which are 100% made in Italy. Each stunning piece showcases minimal design with high attention to detail. Shape: Cone. Color: Beige. Finish: Dove