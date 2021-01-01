Inwood Single Wall Sconce by Arteriors - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (49399)

Advertisement
Seamless light diffusion and clean silhouetting highlight the refined modern design of the Inwood Single Wall Sconce from Arteriors. The piece serves as an architectural complement to entryways and hallways. Its traditionally crafted concentric rectangular backplate fits the piece in tight spaces; it tucks behind the tall figure of its shade. Made in ivory microfiber, its shade tapers softly towards the center. A cinching steel band accentuates the shape of the shades with great contrast. Soft light travels through the shades openings while filtering out the fine microfiber as a gentle ambient glow. Founded in 1987 by creative force Mark Moussa, Arteriors Lighting has become an award-winning design company over the last 30 years. From statement pieces to bold and eclectic, Arteriors is driven by a signature style inspired by a contemporary and modern design aesthetic. Through the vast assortment and diverse collection of luxury lighting, decor and furniture pieces, you are sure to find the perfect addition for any living space. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze