InvisiLED Pro 3 Tape by WAC Lighting (LED-TE2430-1-40-WT)
Add task or accent illumination to any space with the InvisiLED Pro 3 Tape by WAC Lighting. This flexible design can be folded to create lateral patterns and are installed with the help of LED-T-CL1 clips that are sold separately. The didoes are evenly spaced at 1-inch on the center to ensure there are no dark spots. This tape light can be field-cut that allows it to be installed in an array of settings and configurations. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact.