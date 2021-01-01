From zagg
InvisibleShield Glass Elite+ Screen Protector for moto g stylus
Shield your touchscreen from drops bumps and dings with the InvisibleShield Glass Elite+ Screen Protector for moto g stylus. Ion exchange technology increases the scratch and shatter protection of your screen making it 4x stronger than traditional glass screen protectors. Reinforced edges prevent chipping with a beveled shape that disappears into the screen. The Glass Elite+ has a smooth silky feel just like the screen of your device. ClearPrint™ surface treatment keeps your screen smudge-free. And the antimicrobial technology kills up to 99.99 of surface germs. Easy Application The included Applicator Tool makes it easy to install your screen protector without any bubbles or bumps.