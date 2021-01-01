Invigo Ergonomic Sit-Stand Desk by Copeland Furniture - Color: Beige - Finish: Wood tones - (3060-RCU-EE-54-B-G-N-P-N-N-N)

The Copeland Furniture Invigo Ergonomic Sit-Stand Desk combines modern design with innovative technology. Finely crafted from solid American hardwood, the height-adjustable Invigo comes with a smooth operational, dual motor that allows the user to set 3 different programmable positions. The ergonomic design increases work efficiency, while the wire pass and power insert keep plugs and wires organized. This lift desk is ideal for modern workplaces. For over 35 years, Copeland Furniture has been crafting heirloom quality furniture. At their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bradford, Vermont, the family owned and operated company uses the latest technology along with traditional handcrafting to produce modern classics from sustainably harvested hardwoods. Their natural hardwood furniture features original designs inspired by their New England surroundings with influences in Shaker, Mission, and the Arts & Crafts design movements. It is this combination of elements that characterizes furniture of classic proportion and modern simplicity in Copeland Bedroom, Dining, Home Office and Occasional collections.Copeland uses traditional cabinetmaking techniques in their factory where maple, cherry, and walnut lumber is cut, sanded, and hand-selected for each piece of furniture. An assembly team devotes special care and attention to ensure that all the joinery is clean, flush, and smooth to the touch. They are committed to building furniture with the best materials and workmanship available today; furniture that will be handed down for future generations to use daily and to enjoy its enduring beauty for years to come.And thoughtful construction goes beyond technique and materials. This is a company that seeks to reduce its environmental impact, from its initiative to produce water born, formaldehyde free top coat finishes to reduce VOC emissions at the factory and off-gassing at the home to its commitment to using only lumber which comes from within 500 miles of the manufacturing facility, reducing fuel consumption and emissions from transportation. Copeland Furniture complies with Vermont's strict regulations on air quality emissions, hazardous waste, worker safety, and storm water runoff. They work to recycle and reduce packaging material and volatile solvents. They participate with the New England power pool to generate their own electricity during peak usage times, helping to reduce the capacity requirements of the electric utility companies.Copeland Furniture is Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified, was awarded Silver Exemplary Membership Status by Sustainable Furnishings Council (FSC), and was a recipient of the 2009 Sage Award for Environmental Excellence sponsored by the American Home Furnishings Alliance (AHFA). Shape: Rectangular. Color: Beige. Finish: Soaped Ash