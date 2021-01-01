Sealy Introduction Firm - Mattress Only, Queen, White

Advertisement
Sealy Response LineOur innerspring mattresses offer exceptional full-body support with ease of movement, for that sleep-on-top feeling and the comfort you want. We use exclusive Posturepedic Technology to deliver the stable, all-over support you want, with reinforced support under the heaviest part of your body, where you need it most.Sealy Essentials Collection Essentials go beyond basic, delivering the quality, support and comfort you expect from Sealy at an affordable price. Stretch Knit Cover *SolidEdge HD System *Quilt/Comfort Layers: SealyCushion Air FoamDon't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide Sealy Features: Mattress Top Type: Tight TopIncluded: 1 Mattress(es)Features: Fire Resistant, Fade Resistant, Foam LayerAdditional Information: Suitable for Adjustable Bed FramesManufacturer Warranty: 1 YearBed Size: QueenMeasurements: 79 Length/Inches, 5.5 Depth/Inches, 60 Width/InchesBase Material: 100% PolyethyleneComfort Type: FirmCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US