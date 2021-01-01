The tie-dye Vans Interrupt Crew Tee has moisture-wicking fabric that draws perspiration away from the body and towards the surface where it can evaporate. Easy pullover styling. Allover tie-dye print for colorful styling; designed with ribbed crew neck, short sleeves, and a straight hemline. Logo screen detail at chest for a sporty finish. 100% heavy cotton jersey. Machine washable. Imported. Measurements: Length: 24 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.