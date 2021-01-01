From caldera
Caldera International Medium Pet Bed with Pet Therapy Gel (Gray) (PB200-G)(Pack of 2)
Bed measures approximately 22' x30' Pet Bed and Crate Liner all-in-one Non-Toxic Gel Packs are microwavable and freezer safe to create heated or cooling bed (10' x 15') Insulated pockets deliver prolonged cooling or heating Durable Cordura Nylon construction is resistant to tears and abrasions Water and mildew resistant Provides your pet with Cooling Relief or Soothing Warmth Perfect for year-round comfort Reinforced pockets Corners with Truck Tarp for maximum chew and scratch resistance TWO Gel Packs Included - Proudly made in the USA Pairs nicely with the Grain Valley Collapsible/Folding Crate - GVFoldCrate-M or GVFoldCrate-L