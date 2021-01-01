Make Your Mark And See Where It Takes You International Happy Day Polka Dot Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

International Dot Day Happy Dot Day Polka Dot 2021 Colourful design, perfect gift for Teaches of Art, Kindergarten, Grade School, Pre School, and Elementary School Teachers and Students. Dot Day Shirt, Get this fun colorful retro 70's "Polka Dot" Tshirt A great gift for The International Dot Day! Celebrate creativity with this funny shirt for International Dot Day in September! What can you create with just a dot? September 15th - International Dot Day Shirt, Fifteenth September, 15th September. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only