HENCKELS CUTLERY International Forged Accent 4-Piece Steak Knife Set - Black at Nordstrom Rack
The forged bolster construction seamlessly transitions from blade to handle for durability and balance. Curved for comfort, the triple-rivet handle features a stylish, stainless steel endcap that adds aesthetic appeal to your knife block. Stamped with the single man Henckels logo, this Halberdier symbolizes Forged Accent's superb quality at a remarkable value. Henckels International makes essential kitchen tools every home chef needs. From steak knives to spatulas, every product boasts high quality at an exceptional value. Created in 1895 by Zwilling J.A. Henckels, this value-driven brand guarantees the same durability, design and ease of use for which the global company is known. Equip your kitchen with expertise with Henckels International. 4-piece set High quality German stainless steel Dishwasher safe Imported