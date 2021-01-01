Malden International Designs 5x7 Rustic Gray Picture Frame With Metal Accents

RUSTIC DESIGN: 5x7 rustic gray frame; MDF wood moulding with a rustic finish; silver metal accents; wide stylish moulding; vertical or horizontal display PREMIUM QUALITY MATERIALS: Quality MDF Wood; features durable glass; swing tab closures on removable back to easily change photos; easel back for horizontal or vertical display; attached hardware on back for wall display ALLURING LOOK: This dark rustic gray frame has wide distressed moulding; holds a 5x7 inch photo in a 4.5x6.5 inch opening; vertical or horizontal photos; Dimensions: 7.85” (W) x .80” (D) x 9.90” (H) PERFECT FOR EVERY APPLICATION: High quality rustic design makes an appealing gift for housewarmings, birthdays, holidays and more; Add new life to your space with this rustic frame from Malden International Design; Perfect gift for friends and family SECURE PACKAGING: Shipped in secure padded packaging