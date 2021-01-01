Its beautiful metal leg support and light-colored finish give it a modern look. Its 2 open storage spaces, which can hold a tablet, a laptop, and books, make this the ideal piece for the home office, the living room, or even a bedroom. This handy desk gives you a large work surface that's perfect for your laptop, books and some decorative touches. Metal leg support with satin nickel finish, for a highly sought out contemporary style. Large open space in back for passing electrical cords through - for simple, efficient cable management. All surfaces are laminated, so you can also place this desk in the center of a room so every side is visible. File cabinet and accessories not included. Requires complete assembly by 2 adults (tools not included). Made in Canada with non-toxic laminated particleboard. South Shore Furniture Interface 47-in White Modern/Contemporary Computer Desk | 7350070