Sorbus Interchangeable Makeup and Jewelry Stora ge Case Sets

Can't find enough space for all your beauty products cluttering your dresser? Make life easier and glamorous with the Sorbus Cosmetics Makeup and Jewelry Storage Case. This display set organizes all your beauty must-haves into your own personalized makeup and cosmetics beauty counter. We have created a set that is sure to organize your favorite makeup and skin care essentials into a dazzling makeup set. This sturdy, clear makeup organizer set includes four individual organizers to fit cosmetics, beauty tools, and accessories of various sizes. The top organizer has 16 slots and a small drawer. The second organizer has one large rectangular drawer. The third organizer has two columns, each with two square drawers. The fourth organizer has two columns, each with one square drawer. The various organizers interlock when stacked to fit properly and securely and easily detach to be used separately. How do I use it: Use to store makeup or skin care essentials. Can also be used for jewelry storage. From Sorbus. Includes: