Royal Wise Interactive Toys Pink - Pink & Blue Four-Tier Spinning-Ball Spring-Top Cat Toy

Pink & Blue Four-Tier Spinning-Ball Spring-Top Cat Toy. Occupy your kitty for endless hours with this tiered toy that lets them chase the spinning balls round and round on each level. It's also topped with a springy, feathery friend for added fun. Note: Every pet plays differently, so supervising your pal is the best way to keep them safe and help toys last longer. No pet toy is truly indestructible; always remove the toy if pieces begin to break off.9.84'' W x 13.78'' H x 9.84'' DABSHand washImported