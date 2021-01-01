From keranique
Keranique Intensive Overnight Hair Repair Serum
Intensive Overnight Hair Repair Serum - Keranique Intensive Overnight Hair Repair Serum is formulated with ingredients that support natural cell renewal. This intensive serum helps ensure that follicles continue to replenish during hair's growth phase, while it energizes the scalp. Benefits For all hair types Infuses hair with Keratin Amino Complex Helps the hair follicle to maintain a healthy growth cycle. Helps to support a healthy scalp which helps encourage the growth of healthy hair. Works while you sleep to help promote thicker, fuller, healthier hair. Helps energize and nourish the scalp and hair follicle. Uses new ingredients based on the science behind stem cell and telomere technology to support healthier hair growth. Formulated Without Parabens Sulfates Phthalates - Intensive Overnight Hair Repair Serum