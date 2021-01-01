From keranique
Keranique Intensive Overnight Hair Repair Serum (2 fl. oz.)
As we age, our hair growth may slow down, leading to thinning strands. Enter the Keranique Intensive Overnight Hair Repair Serum. Unlike other scalp treatments, it does the hard work while you slumber. Formulated with ingredients that promote cell renewal, this serum energizes your scalp to ensure that follicles continue to replenish during your hair's growth phase.Essential nutrients restore balance to your hair's growth cycle, bringing the process back up to speed. Added bonus? The Keratin Amino Complex™ not only promotes healthier, thicker hair, it tames frizz and promotes shine.Key Ingredients:Polyphenols, Zinc and Glycine: encourage revitalization of your hair's growth cycleKeratin Amino Complex™: bonds to each strand of hair, forming a protective coating that seals in moisture and nutrients to smooth the hair cuticle and promote healthy hair growthPanthenol: a natural hair-thickening agent that adds body, nourishment and hydration to fine strandsBiotin: supports healthy hair growth