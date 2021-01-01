From grow gorgeous
Grow Gorgeous Intense Shampoo - 8.45 fl oz
The Grow Gorgeous Intense Shampoo is a gentle yet powerful formula that softly cleanses hair, leaving hair feeling more voluminous and fuller. Enriched with caffeine, this shampoo wakes hair up at the root. The Intense Shampoo features skincare and advanced haircare ingredients that nourish scalp and roots for gorgeous strands. Pair with the Intense Conditioner and Intense Hair and Scalp Mask for fuller, thicker, and healthier hair. How to: Use as part of the Intense haircare routine. Work a generous amount into wet hair. Lather well, massaging from the scalp through to ends. Rinse thoroughly. Follow with Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Conditioner. This formula is powered by a unique complex of active ingredients such as Biotin (boosts and energizes roots for healthier looking hair), Niacinamide (supports the scalp’s natural protective barrier by helping reduce water loss and moisturizing the scalp), Caffeine (wakes up roots with a stimulating boost), Rice Protein (improves manageability, shine and visibly increases volume) and Amino Acids (a vital component of keratin, helps to promote healthy looking hair). Grow Gorgeous promises a purely positive formulation, free of Parabens, Sulfates, Silicones, Phthalates or Mineral Oils. Age Group: adult.