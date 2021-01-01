Electric Mirror Integrity Lighted Mirror with Television - Color: Clear - Size: 15"

Get entertained while grooming. The Integrity Lighted Mirror with Television by Electric features an LED HDTV with Integrated Audio on the mirror that allows you to catch up on a favorite show or news while getting ready for the day. A band of frosted light inset around its border provides ample natural light that illuminates the room and provides light for tasks. Made with DuraMirror, it is treated with a HardCoat anti-corrosion coating to enhance its durability. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Clear.