From piazza sempione
Piazza Sempione Intarsia V-Neck Sweater
Advertisement
Crafted of a luxurious wool and silk blend, this slouchy V-neck sweater offers a glam take on a refined staple. It is highlighted with an argyle-inspired design with shimmering lurex inserts at the sleeves. V-neck Long sleeves Pullover style Ribbed trim Virgin wool/viscose/silk/cashmere/polyester Hand wash Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 26" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4. Designer Lifestyle - Piazza Sempione > Piazza Sempione > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Piazza Sempione. Color: Black. Size: 14.