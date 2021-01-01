From vial safe for pets
Insulin Vial Protector for Lantus, Pink, 2 Pack
Advertisement
Unlike your furry friend, you have opposable thumbs, which means you may drop things from time to time—that’s where Insulin Vial Protectors come in handy! Each lightweight Insulin Vial Protector is hypoallergenic, reusable and specially designed to hold and protect your pet’s insulin vial. Not only does the silicone material provide a secure grip, but it also helps protects the vial from breaking in the event that you accidentally drop it, or your excited pet paws it out of your hand. Each “Tall” protector is designed to fit 10mL vials of Lantus (sold separately). Plus, the unique design keeps the vial’s content and brand name visible, even during needle insertion, so you can rest easy knowing that your paw-tner is getting exactly what she needs.