Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Leak Proof DesignThe Bintiva bottle is crafted from the highest quality materials, and incorporates a unique design so that it never leaks, or leaves any condensation or sweat on the exterior of the bottle.Safe and Environmentally Friendly Materials:Unlike some other brands, the Bintiva ss water bottle is made with food grade, type 304, 18/8 stainless steel on both the inside and the outside of the bottle. This provides the user with a bottle will not rust, leak, or have any residual metallic taste.Double Wall Vacuum Seal Technology:The bottle is double walled and has a vacuum seal between the walls to keep the beverages inside hot for about 12 hours or cold for about 24 hours. The vacuum also prevents the user's hand from the heat or cold inside the bottle. Size: 17 oz.