Instructor Series Instructor's Desk

An instructor's desk constructed of solid oak, oak and hardwood veneers, this unit serves as a complete demonstration center offering a spacious work surface. The dovetailed drawers operated smoothly on epoxy coated steel glides with nylon bearings. The top is 1" black epoxy resin. The unit includes one cold water/gas fixture, GFI protected AC duplex receptacle, polypropylene trap, Greenlaw Arm, a pull out writing board and locks for cupboard and all four drawers. Hinge Location: Left, Surface Type: Epoxy Resin, Top Type: Flat Top