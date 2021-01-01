Instant Message Women's Women's Tee Shirts HEATHER - Heather Charcoal 'And His Name Shall Be Called' Relaxed-Fit Tee - Women & Plus

Heather Charcoal 'And His Name Shall Be Called' Relaxed-Fit Tee - Women & Plus. Showcase your faith while relaxing in the comfort of this tee that features a festive graphic and a roomy fit with an extended hem. Full graphic text: And his name shall be called wonderful counselor, mighty God, eternal father, prince of peace. Isaiah nine verse six. (Words are in the shape of a Christmas tree.)Size S: 26'' long from high point of shoulder to hem50% cotton / 50% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA