Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod - Black

Turn flat surfaces into a large viewing screen for photo sharing or to watch the big game with the Motorola Projector Moto Mod™. Simply snap the Motorola Projector Mod on to your Moto Z Droid or Moto Z Force Droid and you're ready to show your favorite content.Share at the spur of the momentLife can be unpredictable. But with the Moto Mod you'll be ready the next time you'd like to share your favorite photos with friends or stream the series-winning game for all to see. Just snap the Insta-Share Projector onto your phone and then instantly project the pictures or your recent vacation or the show that everyone's been waiting to see. Give everyone a great viewNo more gathering around a small screen to see what's being shown. Now you have the ability to use your phone to project your content onto an indoor wall an outdoor camping tent or even the ceiling. The Insta-Share Projector turns any flat surface into a 70"" big screen and transforms any space into an instant theater.Take anywhere view everywhereBoasting an ultra-thin design the Motorola Projector Moto Mod makes it easy to take big screen entertainment with you wherever you go. Slip it in your backpack or slide it in your pocket. Then just snap it onto your phone flip up the kickstand and project onto a wall or ceiling. It's designed for comfortable viewing at almost any angle.Get an extra hour of screen timeThe Motorola Projector Mod also has a built-in battery. So you get an additional hour of projection time* even if you're phone's power is running low. *All battery life claims are approximate and based on a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength network configuration age of battery operating temperature features selected device settings and voice data and other application usage patterns.