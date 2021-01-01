Inspire HR Heart Rate and Fitness Tracker With S and L Bands, White, One Size, 1 Count

Utilize 24/7 heart rate to more accurately track calorie burn, resting heart rate & heart rate zones during workouts Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned Automatically track sleep, plus due to the heart rate feature, get more insights into your light, deep & REM sleep stages Enjoy up to 5 days of battery for daily progress without constant charging. Varies with use and other factors Automatically and conveniently record workouts like walks, swimming & bike rides in a snap with smart track Environmental requirements: operating temperature: 14 to 113 f; maximum operating altitude: 28,000 feet