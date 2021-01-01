Inside Free Standing Toothbrush Holder by Cosmic - Color: White (2910552)

The Inside Free Standing Toothbrush Holder from Cosmic serves ones bathroom as a convenient, sculptural design. The holders sharp geometric frame complements the clean lines of the contemporary setting. With four corners, the ABS frame proves stable over the sink counter. The eyes are drawn to the inside where an elegant holder flows downward in a gentle curve. The holder makes space for one or a few brushes. Founded in Barcelona in 1985, Cosmic is a design company that produces high-quality bathroom accessories and fixtures. The company has evolved into a driving force of modern bathroom style, emphasizing products that are bold, yet minimalist. With a wide variety of creations, from the classic Project collection to the dynamic Black and White, Cosmic understands that a bathrooms decor is a reflection of each individual. Color: White.