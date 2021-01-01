The Wacoal Inside Edit Shaping Brief boasts a lightweight and powerful blend of Lycra and nylon with a bonded band that smooths the waist, tummy, lower back, and sides. Firm level of support. Sits at the natural waist. Clean cut leg openings eliminate panty lines. Full rear coverage with center back seam for added definition. Soft cotton gusset. Style #809307. 65% Lycra spandex, 35% nylon; Gusset: 100% cotton. Hand wash cold and hang to dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.