Lowa Innox Evo Lo TF
The Lowa Innox Evo Lo TF is a street-smart shoe that will keep you comfort, support, and steady on your feet all day long. Seamless synthetic upper for a comfortable fit that guards against irritation. Quick-drying polyester lining for added breathability and comfort. Climate Control footbed provides underfoot support and breathability for long-lasting comfort. DynaPUÂ® with MONOWRAPÂ® Frame provides incredible support, long-lasting comfort, and reliable shock absorption. Three-quarter length nylon stabilizer. Enduro Evo outsole delivers reliable traction and the utmost comfort. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 14 oz Product measurements were taken using size 11, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.