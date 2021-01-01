From circulon
Circulon Innovatum 12pc Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set Black
Advertisement
Attain the next degree in cooking performance and cleaning convenience, with the colorful Circulon Innovatum Aluminum Nonstick 12pc Cookware Set. Engineered to deliver time- and energy-saving cooking solutions, Circulon Innovatum combines durable aluminum cookware construction with the patented TOTAL Nonstick System of raised circles and triple layer, premium quality, metal utensil safe nonstick for long-lasting food release and easy cleanup. The heavy-duty aluminum construction promotes fast, thorough heating from pan base to rim, so sesame-crusted ahi tuna steaks sear beautifully and quarts of water boil quickly for a delicious homemade stew. Stainless-steel-and-silicone handles provide a comfortable, confident handhold, and are dual-riveted for added support. Shatter-resistant glass lids allow cooking to be monitored and seal in heat and moisture, while the colorful, sturdy porcelain enamel exteriors add shine and style to any kitchen. Oven safe to 400?F and suitable for all stovetops except induction, Circulon Innovatum Aluminum cookware includes a Hassle-Free Lifetime Guarantee. Designed to optimize cooking performance, the stylish, efficient Circulon Innovatum Aluminum Nonstick 12pc Cookware Set delivers for every meal-making task.