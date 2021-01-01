Innis Tan Area Rug

Add a colorful accent to your decor with the oriental traditional damask indoor area rug. Made with 100% polypropylene fibers and a 0.24” pile height, this rug can handle high traffic areas of your home while remaining soft and long-lasting. Available in your choice of maroon, ivory, or tan, this rug is an instant hit with it's scrolling floral pattern in a palette of toasty colors. The alluring, modern style of this lovely floor covering makes it a perfect update for your tile or hardwood floors. Rug Size: Runner 2'7" x 8'