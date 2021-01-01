44" Winne 4 Tier Cat Tree
Description
Give your cat or kitten the perfect place to nap, scratch, and play with this unique 44" 4 Tier Cat Tree. This attractive cat activity tower features multiple scratching posts, a cozy upper deck viewing perch, a penthouse condo for hiding, and 2 platforms for lounging to offer your cat their own slice of kitty paradise. It is easy to assemble for convenience and is covered in soft plush fabric for maximum comfort for your cat.Features:Each tier contains plush and comfy areas for your furry friend to peacefully relax or napThe cat condo is an ideal cove for hiding and sleepingThe tiered cat tree has multiple scratching posts to give your cat a healthy outlet for their scratching needs, instead of using your furniture or carpetThe sisal rope scratchers on the cat tower are naturally durable and safe for your pet to useProduct Type: Scratchers and scratching postColor: Beige/BrownFrame Material: Manufactured woodWood Species: Wood Construction Type: Manufactured wood with laminatePrimary Cover Material: Sisal rope;PolyesterNon-Toxic: YesOutdoor Use: NoWeather Resistant: NoWater Resistant: NoTip Resistant: YesNon-Skid: NoStyle: Modern & ContemporaryNumber of Tiers: 4Mounted: NoWall Mounted: Freestanding: YesHanging: NoFur Grooming Aid Included: YesMultiple Cats: YesNumber of Cats: 4Toys Included: NoScratching Post Included: YesNumber of Scratching Posts: 4Scratching Pad Included: NoNumber of Scratching Pads: Catnip Included: NoTunnel Included: NoLadder Included: NoRamp Included: NoCondo Included: YesCushion Insert Included: Removable Cushion Insert Cover: Number of Condos: 1Bed Included: NoProduct Care: Spot clean or hand vacuumCountry of Origin: ChinaWindow Mounted: NoBPA Free: YesSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesComposite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Dimensions:Upper deck: 14" wideOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 43Overall Width - Side to Side: 22.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 16.5Condo: YesLargest Condo Interior Height - Top to Bottom: 10Largest Condo Interior Width - Side to Side: 12Largest Condo Interior Depth - Front to Back: 12Overall Product Weight: 22.75Weight Capacity: 50Maximum Weight Capacity Per Platform: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Suggested Number of People: Additional Tools Required: Tool Free AssemblyAvoid Power Tools: Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: