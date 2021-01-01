joolz by Martha Calvo Initial Lariat in Metallic Gold. - size D (also in B, E, F, K, O, P, R, T) joolz by Martha Calvo Initial Lariat in Metallic Gold. - size D (also in B, E, F, K, O, P, R, T) 14k gold plated necklace. Spring clasp closure. Box chain. Measures approx 17.5 in lengthPendant measures approx 1 dangling. Made in USA. JOOL-WL386. INITIAL LARIAT. Born and raised in Miami, Florida, Martha Calvo began designing jewelry that was unique and rare, capturing her personal sense of style. Inspired by her love for fashion and fueled by her desire to deliver a product of the highest quality, designer Martha Calvo created a unique line of jewelry in 2006. Today, Martha Calvo is part of the must haves that fuse uptown elegance with a downtown edge. Adding the perfect balance of chic sophistication with a sprinkle of glam to any accessory that can be worn for any occasion, day or night.