From williston forge
Ingulf 4 Legs 1 Coffee Table
Our Streetlights coffee table, based on the curved arms of Victorian gas lamps, is the epitome of industrial design! Incorporating the steampunk approach to flow and movement, we designed this coffee table to eschew the rigidness associated with steel and used multiple fittings to give our table soft curves. Steel pipe, when paired with wood, fits in nicely with French and Industrial Farmhouse, Mid-Century Modern, DIY, Vintage and Rustic design. This kit uses a combination of 3/4 in. pipe and comes with all necessary fittings and flanges needed for assembly. Screws and a set of step-by-step instructions are also included for your convenience. The wood tabletop is not included. Choose your own top to create a look that is uniquely yours. Glass tops are not recommended as they cannot be attached to the base.