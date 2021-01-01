Ingram Computer Desk with Drawer White & Black - Room & Joy

Work from home, pay bills, or cram for the exam with the simple, yet elegant, Room and Joy Ingram Computer Desk. Made of sturdy engineered wood, this desk gives you all the functionality you need without the huge price tag you don’t. The desk features one roomy drawer to house pens, pencils, important papers and other odds and ends, keeping your work/study space tidy. Perfect for smaller spaces, home offices, or college dorm rooms. The Desk ships flat to your door in one box. Some assembly required; Assembled dimensions: 45.94" W x 20" x 30" H Assembled weight: 44 lbs. Color: White/Black.