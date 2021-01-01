Downy Infusions Refresh, Birch Water and Botanicals, 120 Loads Liquid Fabric Softener, 81 fl oz

Downy Infusions Refresh Scent Liquid Fabric Softener transforms your laundry with a mood-enhancing scentBreathe in the crisp, revitalizing fragrance of Refresh with birch water and botanicalsScent boosting fabric softener freshens and softens for cozy, great-smelling clothesSafe for all washing machines and a great companion to your favorite detergent; just add a capful every loadFor even more invigorating scent, use with Downy Infusions Refresh In-Wash Scent Booster Beads and Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets