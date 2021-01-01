32 oz Infuser Water Bottles Featuring a Full Length Infusion Rod Flip Top Lid Dual Hand Grips amp Recipe Ebook Gift Hot Pink 32 oz

Best Quality Guranteed. FREE RECIPES INCLUDED Enjoy our free infused water recipe eBook with 20 delicious & refreshing ideas RESPONSIBLE- Our Fruit Infusers saved over 128 MILLION bottles from landfills last year alone! BOOSTED WATER INTAKE- Industry first full length infuser ensures every drop is deliciously fruity DISHWASHER SAFE - 32oz Shatterproof & BPA-Free bottle - 100% Eastman Tritan safe for all users 1 YEAR REPLACEMENT WARRANTY- No gimmick, no hassle warranty. Were not satisfied until you are!